YouTube launches an inspired mini-documentary of Bad Bunny

YouTube Music released a mini-documentary about the Puerto Rican singer Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, which is now available on the official reggaeton channel.

Bad Bunny’s mini-documentary is part of the ‘Artist Spotlight Story’ series, where YouTube highlights the careers of artists like Camila Cabello and J Balvin. Videos are just over 10 minutes long. This edition was produced by YouTube Music and directed by Kristian Mercado, director of the short film Pa’lante, and it’s a look at the origins of Bad Bunny in Puerto Rico. In the video, the artist explains his journey from the school classrooms to achieving worldwide recognition.

“It feels good to be able to connect with people who don’t speak your language,” says Bad Bunny in the mini-documentary, where he talks about the power of art and music to connect with people in different parts of the world. The mini-documentary was filmed in an abandoned shopping center in Miami and mixes clips of the artist with images and psychedelic animations that depict Bad Bunny’s eccentric personality.

The Puerto Rican also talks about how he has used his artistic platform to talk about social problems such as violence against the transgender community, specifically mentioning the case of the transgender woman Alexa Negrón Luciano, in addition to addressing her experience during her live presentation on the program of TV “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”.

Bad Bunny became the first reggaeton artist to appear on the cover of the magazine Rolling Stone, and with his album “YHLQMDLG” he was the first Latin artist to reach number two on the global “Billboard 200” chart. Within YouTube, the Puerto Rican is among the 25 artists with the most audience on the platform. Five of his music videos have amassed more than 1 billion views, and he also landed the number one spot on YouTube’s Global Top Artists chart in early 2020.

