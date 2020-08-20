YouTube Kids llega a Amazon Fire TV

Lucas the Spider



Amazon Fire TV is expanding rapidly, and the latest news is the addition of YouTube Kids. The platform, which allows users easy navigation and access to their favorite services from streaming and Live TV said in a very child-focused blog post that new streaming options are already coming.

According to Amazon, starting today (Thursday, July 9), Fire TV users will have access to content from YouTube Kids, PBS Kids, and other kid-oriented offerings. Along with the new services to be introduced on the platform, the post discussed increasingly robust parental controls for Amazon Prime content and device usage.

These announcements come on the heels of a major expansion earlier this week, which added SlingTV, YouTube TV, and Hulu with Live TV to the Live tab on the platform. This allows subscribers to see how the offerings of the services of streaming without clicking and entering the service itself.