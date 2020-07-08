YouTube Kids is now available on Apple TV

Getty Images



YouTube Kids, the app with content appropriate for children, is now available on Apple TV.

The relatively new YouTube app lands in the little box. streaming from Apple and with all the features you can expect, like integration with Siri and parental controls. With this availability, the video service is now available on Android, iOS, webOS (LG) and on different smart TVs.

YouTube Kids is available from the App Store for Apple TV and is free. Users can choose to log in or out. The benefits of creating an account or logging in is that the parental settings made by the parents are synchronized between the app for Apple TV and on the other devices where you have the app with the account activated.

The YouTube Kids app has Siri integration, so you can press the Siri button from the Apple TV remote and ask it to open the app. Parental settings can be configured from the app or from any other YouTube Kids application.

YouTube Kids launched in 2017 after the company received complaints that children received unsuitable suggestions after watching children’s videos. The video app made especially for children also has differences in the way it displays advertising and the type of ads displayed.

You can see more about the platforms on which YouTube Kids is available from the Google page, which also includes other aspects such as system requirements.

SpaceX and NASA team up in historic space launch [fotos] To see photos