YouTube is not bound by the First Amendment, according to a court ruling

Angela Lang / CNET



Internet platforms like Google can censor content, according to a ruling announced Wednesday by a federal appeals court in California.

The unanimous decision was made by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, a federal court located in San Francisco. In a lawsuit, Prager University said its videos with conservative views were flagged and demonetized, and that YouTube threatened the “conservative views and views on public affairs “.

In the opinion, Circuit Judge Margaret McKeown wrote: “Despite YouTube’s ubiquity and its role as a public-facing platform, it remains a private forum and not a public forum subject to judicial scrutiny under the First Amendment. “.

The ruling was partially based on other court cases that have “uniformly concluded” that Internet platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, that “open their properties to user-generated content do not become state actors.”

YouTube owner Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Of course, this ruling is disappointing, but we will not stop fighting and spreading public awareness about the censorship of big tech firms on conservative ideas,” Craig Strazzeri, vice president of marketing at Prager University, said in a statement.



