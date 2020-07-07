YouTube Chapters helps creators mark key moments in their videos

Angela Lang / CNET



YouTube announced Chapters, a new feature that will be very useful for both video creators and consumers.

Chapters allows creators to place marks or indicators on specific parts of the video. Users will be able to see these marks and jump between them in the video, depending on what they are interested in seeing or hearing about the video. The change is from the week of May 25 and is gradually being activated for the mobile app and the Web.

0:00 We heard you and added Video Chapters.

0:30 You liked it.

1:00 Now it’s official: Video Chapters are here to stay.

1:30 Creators, try Chapters by adding timestamps starting at 0:00 to your video description. Viewers, scrub to find exactly what you’re looking for.

2:00 Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/bIHGsGVmyW — YouTube (@YouTube) May 28, 2020

Prior to this change, users had to navigate through the videos to reach the point of interest. YouTube videos had no indicator and only a few youtubers They put in the video description or in the comments section the minute labels where important parts occur.

This feature is useful now that more and more videos are over 10 minutes long. YouTube more monetizes videos of 10 minutes or more because more ads can be placed. However, users who do not want to see the entire video had to watch the entire video. With Chapters, users can jump to the interesting part.

Any video can have Chapters, but YouTube says that a video must have at least three Chapters with a duration of at least 10 seconds each. The first Chapter, in addition, must begin at the beginning of the video. The feature was active for some beta registered users, but as of the week of May 25, more users are being activated.

