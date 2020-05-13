“Yours” by Raiden X CHANYEOL (feat. Lee Hi and Changmo) has the most #1 on iTunes Song/Single among all SM Artists and Songs in 2020 so far

EXO’s Chanyeol and rising DJ/producer Raiden not too long ago launched a star-studded feel-good track “Yours“, and as anticipated, the duo delivered a BOP in the guise of a synth-pop gem.

It has already began climbing the charts and now has the most #1 on iTunes Song/Single among all SM Artists and Songs in 2020 so far.

Congratulations🎉 With presently 16 #1 on iTunes “Yours”by Raiden X CHANYEOL (feat. Lee Hi and Changmo) is now has the most #1 on iTunes Song/Single among all SM Artist and Songs this 2020.#WillBeYOURSForever #CHANYEOL#6시_찬열_Yours @weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/NAfalRp5ee — EXO CHARTS (@chartEXO9) Could 12, 2020

#WillBeYOURSForever and #6시_찬열_Yours trended at no 1 and 2 respectively on Worldwide Tendencies. #CHANYEOL additionally trended quantity 4 on Worldwide Tendencies.

[TRENDS] #WillBeYOURSForever and #6시_찬열_Yours are trending no 1 and 2 respectively on Worldwide Tendencies. #CHANYEOL can be trending quantity 4 on Worldwide Tendencies. Don’t forget to make use of the hashtag in your tweets 😊@weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/EcwGKdkl3f — EXO Worldwide Union (@WWEXOL) Could 12, 2020

Step by step the track has began climbing the Korean charts as effectively, as quickly as the crowd began getting a hold of it.

200513 CHANYEOL 🧼 Chanyeol: Ranging from 10th, eighth then sixth place, I am actually touched watching it climb up step by step….. My coronary heart is basically full 🙈 XX-ahhh, because of you, it (feels) worthwhile to make music ❤️❤️ — QT/캔디-12 🍬 (@qtpiebyunbaek) Could 12, 2020

“Yours” by Raiden X CHANYEOL (feat. Lee Hi and Changmo) on Ok-Charts 📈 01:00 AM KST #Four Melon (+2)

#eight Genie (+2)

#13 Bugs (-1)

#16 Soribada (=)

#62 FLO (+11)#WillBeYOURSForever #CHANYEOL #6시_찬열_Yours @weareoneEXO — EXO CHARTS (@chartEXO9) Could 12, 2020

chanyeol and lee hello‘s voices mix so effectively collectively, I‘ll by no means recover from this.#WillBeYOURSForever pic.twitter.com/5P3gJnvG2I — 𝑪𝒀 #YOURS (@pcysarchive) Could 12, 2020

Followers are in awe of Chanyeol, as an acclaimed Rapper, he sang a ballad mixing his voice with Lee Hi‘s. The flavour resulted in a soothing comforting track.