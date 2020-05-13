NEWS

“Yours” by Raiden X CHANYEOL (feat. Lee Hi and Changmo) has the most #1 on iTunes Song/Single among all SM Artists and Songs in 2020 so far

May 13, 2020
Cheena Khanna
EXO’s Chanyeol and rising DJ/producer Raiden not too long ago launched a star-studded feel-good track “Yours“, and as anticipated, the duo delivered a BOP in the guise of a synth-pop gem.

It has already began climbing the charts and now has the most #1 on iTunes Song/Single among all SM Artists and Songs in 2020 so far.

#WillBeYOURSForever and #6시_찬열_Yours trended at no 1 and 2 respectively on Worldwide Tendencies. #CHANYEOL additionally trended quantity 4 on Worldwide Tendencies.

Step by step the track has began climbing the Korean charts as effectively, as quickly as the crowd began getting a hold of it.

Followers are in awe of Chanyeol, as an acclaimed Rapper, he sang a ballad mixing his voice with Lee Hi‘s. The flavour resulted in a soothing comforting track.

