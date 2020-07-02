Your future foldable PC is almost here: Intel launches Lakefield CPUs

Sarah Tew/CNET



Intel’s Lakefield processor architecture arrives Wednesday with Core i5-L16G7 and i3-L13G4 processors looking to challenge the Qualcomm processor platform to make a battery last all day for Windows laptops. The new chips come at a time when Apple is separating from Intel, according to reports, to build computers with CPUs based around their own hybrid ARM architecturerelatives of A13 and the family used on their iPhones and iPads.

Like phone processors, these chips combine high and low power cores, servicing tasks as needed to deliver more efficient battery usage. Intel has advertised them for innovative dual-screen folding devices like the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (scheduled to start shipments during the second half of 2020) and the Samsung Galaxy Book S —The latter uses a Qualcomm chip, but an Intel model will also be available this month — primarily due to its dual graphics channels, designed to handle multiple displays.

The Lakefield platform also comes in a small package, thanks to Intel’s Foveros 3D stackable technology and new pack-on-pack memory.

However, the L 10nm series seems the spiritual successor to the Y 14nm chips, Intel’s current option for small and light laptops like the MacBook Air and the HP Specter Folio. The new i5 and i3 have five cores, no logic processor support (hence also five threads) and a 7 watt power envelope. They differ in clock speed — 1.4GHz base / 3.0GHz single-turbo core for i5 and 800MHz base / 2.8 single-turbo core for i3s — and in the number of execution units in the graphics core (64 vs. 48). The Y series also features a 7 multi configuration, but the L processors have a much lower standby power consumption, just 2.5mW. They have also been updated to the G graphics cores of Ice LakeSo you can expect improvement at that point.

We have no reason to believe, at this time, that Lenovo or Samsung have halted their dual-screen dreams for this 2020, as they have. Microsoft for your Surface Neo. However, it will be much more useful if the new Intel chips are introduced in more robust laptops and Chromebooks.

Previous efforts with the Qualcomm platform, including flashy models like the Microsoft Surface X, don’t seem to have much traction as the performance and compatibility trade-offs weren’t worth it. And while Intel continues to boast single-core performance, it remains to be seen how the L-series integrates into mundane, multicore, intensive work like application loading.