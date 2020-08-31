Your dog could become a video game character

University of Bath



Turning your beloved dog into a character in a video game or movie could be made easier thanks to computer technology developed by researchers in England. The technology offers filmmakers, video game developers, and dog owners a less complicated way to digitize dogs.

Researchers at the Center for Motion Analysis, Entertainment Research and Applications at the University of Bath created a software model that can digitize dogs using a single kind of camera, and without the need for complex motion-capture suits.

The research team digitized the movements of 14 different breeds of dogs. To capture the initial data, the researchers dressed the dogs in motion-capture suits and then filmed them performing movements such as walking, jogging and jumping.

Using the data collected, the researchers created a computational model that can predict and replicate the poses of various dog breeds. The 3D data can be applied when filming other dogs without the need for them to wear motion capture suits.

The new computational model also eliminates the need for expensive equipment to digitize dogs, as only a single RGBD camera is needed. Traditional digital cameras can record the colors red, green and blue at each pixel, but RGBD cameras can also record the distance of the camera subject for each pixel.

“This is the first time that RGBD images have been used to track dog movement with the use of a single camera, which is much more affordable than traditional motion capture systems that require multiple cameras,” said researcher Sinéad. Kearney in a statement.

This technology could give filmmakers and game developers on tight budgets a way to add more realistic-looking digitized animals to their projects without the need for expensive equipment.

“Our research can produce more authentic movements of virtual animals in movies and video games,” Kearney said. “Pet owners can also use it to make 3D digital representations of their pets on their computers.”

Technology can also help veterinarians track their patients’ recovery after illness or injury.

