YouPorn launches app that looks a lot like TikTok

SWYP



The pornographic content site YouPorn launched its application Swyp —which is a play on words that refers to the verb swipe, which in Spanish translates as slide—, which “offers a new way to discover content” by allowing users to slide through its YouPorn video library, a way that is very similar to that of the social network TikTok and the company does not denies

“The mobile app looks similar to TikTok in terms of functionality, as it presents users with a wide range of full-screen video previews to pique their interest,” says the press release posted on February 25.

YouPorn indicated that, like TikTok, users simply have to swipe up to find more content and swipe left if they want to see it through to the end. The Swyp app also learns from user consumption, recommending content based on their consumption.

“Now with the addition of YouPorn Swyp it is easier than ever for users to explore content based on their specific interests … Swyp is designed to be an easier and more visual way to watch porn and discover new content,” said Charlie Hughes, YouPorn vice president, in a press release.

Swyp is a Web application that can be saved on the phone’s home screen and despite the great resemblance to TikTok, the platform that is intended only for video consumption and not for its generation.

