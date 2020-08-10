YouCantStopUs: Nike’s message that is on everyone’s lips

Nike launched on July 30 its new global campaign “Nothing can stop what we can do together”, with the hashtag #YouCantStopUs and the message has permeated on Twitter.

“If you have a body, you are an athlete. And as athletes, we are never alone. Sport unites us, strengthens us, keeps us moving forward. Whatever happens, we will always come back stronger, together. You can’t stop sport . You can’t stop us. “, Says the presentation of the video for the Hispanic market.

The video is narrated by the world champion, footballer Megan Rapinoe, captain of the United States soccer team. The commercial also talks about the moments that we live as a society today due to to coronavirus

and social injustices. Highlight the importance of movements like #BlackLivesMatter and the positive consequences of raising your voice like Colin Kaepernick did in the NFL.

“I think it is everyone’s responsibility to advocate for change,” Megan Rapinoe said in a statement sent to the media. “We have all these people on the streets, using their voices, and those voices are being heard. I ask people to energize right now and not relax. The players can be back on the field, but not. we will be back to normal. We need to continue to reimagine this world and make it better. “

The campaign debuted precisely when the NBA returns and features a collective of elite athletes, including Rapinoe, Kaepernick, LeBron James, Naomi Osaka, Eliud Kipchoge, Caster Semenya, Cristiano Ronaldo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Serena Williams, and Kylian Mbappé.

Below you can see the video:

On Twitter, famous users and sports fans reacted by praising the message and the audiovisual content. These are some responses that we can see on the social network:

A single team

Tiger Woods signs up

Good marketing

Once again @Nike sets the example in many areas: marketing, effective communication management during the pandemic, creativity and of course a sample of the power, scope and influence they have in all sports. Here is his new commercial #YouCantStopUs pic.twitter.com/s9sI4mQ8mn – Luis David García (@ldgarcia_mkt) July 30, 2020

Spectacular

Mascherano

Wonderful

Powerful

The best

You can’t stop it