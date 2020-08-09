You will want to show off the Cyberpunk 2077 hard drive

Óscar Gutierrez / CNET



The Seagate Cyberpunk 2077 hard drive is here for you to show off.

Hard drives are typically plain and in shades of gray or black; but to celebrate the launch of the game Cyberpunk 2077, you will love it and it will look luxurious next to your game center.

Before receiving the Seagate hard drive I had one (of the same brand) in black on the back of my Xbox One S, but now I put this limited edition Cyberpunk 2077 on the front, because this hard drive is to show off.

The storage unit is a standard size, but it shines with its design. The front has details taken from Night City, the universe in which the game is set, which will be released later this year. The details make it look like a worn-out technological device and reminds me a bit of the tender Wall-E. The hard drive is made of plastic, an aspect that I did not like so much because metal would have looked more beautiful, but it is lighter that way.

Check out the pretty Seagate Game Drive from Cyberpunk 2077 [fotos] To see photos

The unit I received is 2TB (US $ 89), but there is a second option with more storage, 5TB (US $ 150).

Seagate’s drive also has the Xbox legend on the front, as the hard drive is part of an alliance between the peripheral maker and Microsoft. Seagate says the hard drive is made for Xbox, but the good news is that you can use it for other activities as well (just remember you’ll need to split the drive to use it for Xbox and for a computer or other purpose).

The unit has a USB 3.0 input for good data transfer speed. I already installed some of my latest games downloaded from Game Pass on this unit. The experience has been smooth and the games do not show any problems when opening, launching or saving new progress. I have seen some drives from LaCie, a Seagate affiliate, offer hard drives with USB-C input and I would have liked to see this on this model and have more compatibility.

Are you short of space on your console? To commemorate the arrival of Cyberpunk 2077 later this year, the Seagate hard drive is a great option.