You can use your WhatsApp account on multiple mobile devices: report

Angela Lang / CNET



WhatsApp will make one of the most anticipated functions come true: being able to use the same account on different mobile devices.

According to the specialized site WABetaInfo, the beta version of a new WhatsApp update for Android shows that the popular instant messaging application will update its policies and allow a number or account to be used on different devices simultaneously. This means that you can have your WhatsApp account on your Android phone and tablet, and it is independent of use within WhatsApp Web (where you use the application from a browser).

According to WABetaInfo, when a user adds a new device to their WhatsApp account, they will receive a notification about the encryption, as shown in the following tweet:

Testing 👀

When someone adds a new device in his WhatsApp account, you will be notified because encryption keys change. Available in future for iOS and Android! pic.twitter.com/WqrM6cRHWW — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 24, 2020

Another function that has been seen in this update is that of messages that self-destruct, which were renamed “Expiring messages” (which in Spanish translates as Messages that expire). This function previously used to be called “Delete messages”.

Both features are kept in test mode in beta, so we don’t know when it would hit all devices. However, WhatsApp has been testing the version since October 2019, so the launch may be in the near future.

