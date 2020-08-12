You can now sign up for the next Galaxy Note 20

@evleaks



The launch of the Galaxy Note 20 It will be on August 5, and as you wait for the next line of Galaxy devices, you can already register your email on the Samsung website to be one of the first to “experience the next Galaxy.”

Although Samsung has not confirmed the technical specifications of the brand’s next flagship phone, you can already reserve an invitation for the presale of the next Galaxy device. This option is available from July 23 to August 4, one day before the evento Unpacked de Samsung. According to the website, those who receive the pre-sale invitation and complete the purchase will get $ 50 in credit within the Samsung store.

The Galaxy Note 20 will arrive in at least two different versions, and according to rumors, it will be accompanied by the Galaxy Fold 2. According to these rumors, the new Galaxy will be practically the same as the Galaxy S20, with the exception of the S Pen. This means that the Note 20 could integrate a Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 processor, 12GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, three or four rear cameras and a fingerprint reader integrated into the screen.

Phones are expected to be unveiled on August 5th in a digital event, so anyone can follow the launches online.

