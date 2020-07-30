You can now send direct messages on Instagram Web

Instagram



Instagram Web users can now send direct messages from compatible browsers from April 10.

Instagram announced through its Twitter account that direct messages are already active for all users. The direct messages icon appears at the top right in the web interface, next to the Start, Explore, Activity and User Profile icons.

Clicking on the Direct Message icon (the same as in mobile apps, on a paper plane) opens a new page that is divided into two sections, on the left the contacts with whom you have a conversation, and on the left The most recent chat messages are opened on the right. The interface looks very similar to the Web version of Messenger, also from Facebook.

Instagram launched its Web version in 2012 with just the option to see profiles; Later, the social network was adding functions while the Web version was more used, especially among tablet users who to date do not have a formal version of Instagram.

Despite the arrival of this new function to send messages from the Web, users of the social network could not avoid asking for other functions, such as the possibility of publishing photos or videos from Instagram Web.

