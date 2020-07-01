You can now see the first four minutes of the new Adventure Time on HBO Max

Cartoon Network



Despite the fact that it ended in 2018, Adventure Time returns with four new episodes in the special Adventure Time: Distant Lands and the one that HBO Max made available online the first four minutes of the first chapter titled BMO.

These new four episodes – one hour each – can only be seen exclusively on the new platform of streaming as of June 25, 2020.

The first episode is called BMO and “tells the story of the adorable little robot in the series. When a dangerous space emergency occurs in the furthest reaches of the galaxy, there’s only one hero to call, and it’s probably not BMO. Except this time I do. it is! “explains the official Cartoon Network synopsis.

This is the trailer for BMO. Each episode will feature different characters from the series: Marceline and Princess Bubblegum in Obsidian; Peppermint Butler and Wizard City; and finally Finn and Jake in Together Again.

The first episodes to air on HBO Max will be BMO and Obsidian, with Wizard City and Together Again scheduled to see each other in 2020

Adventure Time: Distant Lands premieres on June 25, 2020 on HBO Max.