You can now request access to transfer your music from Play Music to YouTube Music

César Salza / CNET



Google Play Music will disappear forever this year And Google will make available to its users a tool to migrate their libraries to YouTube Music, the company’s music service that will remain active.

Google said in a blog post on May 12 that the tool would take a few days to arrive (in fact it still appears as inactive), but it has already made available to all users a form with which you can ask Google to give you give early access to that tool. This step will not make Google activate the tool instantly, but it will give you priority when it is ready.

To request early access, access the official form that Google has prepared and enter the Gmail address that you use with Google Play Music. Remember that this will be the same one that you will use to access your library on YouTube Music once the migration has been completed. Also add your country and press “send” to send the form. Google will send you an email when the tool is available so you can access it.

Despite the hassle of having to transfer content from one platform to another, Play Music users will find no problem with switching to YouTube Music, as the price is the same between the two platforms.

YouTube Music offers an option to listen to music for free, but with advertising, such as the free version of Spotify. In case you want to listen to music without ads, you can pay for YouTube Music Premium, whose subscription has a cost of US $ 9.99 per month.

