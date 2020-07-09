You can now read the first chapters of JK Rowling’s new book

If you were looking for fantastic literature for your children during quarantine, JK Rowling is ready to give you a hand.

The author of the Harry Potter book series announced on her Twitter account the launch of The Ickabog, a children’s book that will be available online at no cost. The idea is that the smallest of the house can read it during quarantine.

I have a small announcement, but before I get started, I

want to head off one possible source of confusion.

THIS IS NOT A HARRY POTTER SPIN-OFF

1/13 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 26, 2020

The first two chapters of The Ickabog They are already available at www.theickabog.com, where the rest of the story will be published, with weekly updates, until July 10.

“I have decided to publish The Ickabog free online, so that confined children, or even those who have returned to school during these strange and disturbing times, can read it, “said the English writer, who has clarified that there is no connection between this book and the world of Harry Potter.

According to the Spanish newspaper ABC, “The story unfolds in an imaginary country called Cornucopia. Prosperous and of extraordinary beauty, it was directed by King Fred Sin Miedo. His placid existence is only clouded by the legend of the Ickabog, a mysterious monster who lives in a swamp that eats children and sheep. It is an allegory of truth and abuse of power. ”

Rowling explained in a long thread of tweets, that children around the world will be able to contribute drawings that illustrate what happens in each chapter and the best ones will be added to the physical version that will be published in each country. The proceeds from this edition will go to the fight against the coronavirus, disease that the writer herself suffered.

On Twitter, the writer’s announcement generated a wave of reactions in favor of the initiative. These are some of the comments that we can read online:

JK Rowling announces new book “The Ickabog” 🤩 Although not related to the Harry Potter universe, it is always nice to have new Rowling readings 🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/M3dUbZaJod — Lic. Geek (@licenciadogeek) May 26, 2020

JKRowling has just made a thread about a book he wrote and never published until today that he will upload a chapter every day until July 🖤 it is number one – Lu (@FranchettiLu) May 26, 2020

