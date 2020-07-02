You can now download Photoshop Camera, the Adobe mobile app

Érika García / CNET



Adobe has released a new application for those who want to get the most out of their mobile phone’s camera.

Photoshop Camera was officially released on June 11 in the Android and iOS app stores with tons of filters and a dedicated camera tool. One of the peculiarities of this application is that all filters can be applied in real time thanks to the use of AI, so you can see how the image will look with them before pressing the shutter button.

To start using it, you just have to download it for free from Google Play or the App Store and log in with your Adobe user, with Facebook, with Google or, in the case of an iOS device, with Apple. Once you have started the session you can start editing the images from the camera or directly choose one from the gallery of your cell phone.

The app offers a function to adjust basic parameters such as brightness, contrast, saturation or exposure, for both the main and front cameras. In addition, it has a lot of filters, some of them in collaboration with artists and creators such as the popular singer, Billie Eilish. You can find new artists and creators lenses by tapping on the world ball icon located in the upper left. Find the one you like the most and click “add lens” to start using it.

Photoshop Camera is an excellent option for those who want to decorate their photos with filters, but if you are looking to edit them manually, you can use PS Express or Lightroom for mobile, both also from Adobe and free.



