Yoochun draws negative attention after establishing Weibo profile and selling a pictorial book for 75 USD

Yoochun’s latest replace has raised eyebrows amongst netizens.

Yoochun established an official Weibo account on Might fifth. The outline on the account states: “That is Park Yoochun’s official Weibo account. We ask for your love and assist.” Yoochun’s first put up on his Weibo account, made on Might sixth, reveals a hyperlink to buy Yoochun’s pictorial ‘SOMEDAY’ for 75 USD with the caption: “Really feel Yoochun’s attraction via 160 pages of shade footage and quick letters he wrote.”

Yoochun has been the middle of controversy and criticism after stating he would retire from the trade after being sentenced for unlawful drug use. Nonetheless, the previous idol has been criticized for utilizing his followers as money cows whereas going in opposition to his promise to retire.