Yonghwa makes a special proposal in MV for ‘Would You Marry Me?’ feat. Lee Joon, Highlight’s Doojoon & Kwanghee

May 20, 2020
Cheena Khanna
Yonghwa has revealed his music video for “Would You Marry Me?” that includes Lee Joon, Highlight’s Doojoon, and Kwanghee.

The MV options Yonghwa as he sings the romantic tune at a small celebration and in entrance of a piano solo. “Would You Marry Me?” is themed round a proposal, and it is half 1 of Yonghwa’s model new solo music launch collection, the ‘Reply Venture‘, that includes Marriage ceremony Boyz – Yonghwa, Lee Joon, Doojoon, and Kwanghee.

What do you consider Yonghwa’s “Would You Marry Me?”

