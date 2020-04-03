‘Yogi Bear Show’ Voice Actress Julie Bennett Dies Of COVID-19 At 88

Julie Bennett, a longtime voice-over performer and actress maybe finest identified for her position as Cindy Bear within the basic Hanna-Barbera Yogi Bear cartoons, died March 31 from COVID-19. She was 88.

Her loss of life was introduced by expertise agent and buddy Mark Scroggs.

Bennett, who later grew to become a private supervisor underneath the title Marianne Daniels, started her profession in animation voice-overs with roles on the “Fractured Fairy Tales” segments of The Rocky and Bullwinkle Present earlier than being solid as Yogi’s girlfriend on The Yogi Bear Present. She reprised the Cindy character for the 1964 function movie Hey There It’s Yogi Bear and subsequent Yogi sequence.

She additionally had roles in different Hanna-Barbera tasks, the 1962 function Homosexual Purr-ee, varied Mr. Magoo and Looney Tunes cartoons, the 1963 quick Transylvania 6-500 and Woody Allen’s 1966 What’s Up, Tiger Lily? Most just lately, she voiced Aunt Could Parker in 1997’s Spider-Man: The Animated Collection.

Bennett additionally supplied the voice for a speaking Barbie Doll, in line with Scroggs.

Notable Hollywood & Leisure Business Deaths In 2020: Picture Gallery

As an actress, Bennett appeared on such basic TV sequence as Dragnet, Go away It to Beaver, Superman, Gunsmoke, The Tonight Present, The Sid Caesar Present and Love, American Fashion together with varied Bob Hope specials. On one of many latter, she gave nine-time Olympic gold medalist Mark Spitz his first on-camera kiss in a sketch.

Bennett is survived by shut mates Carol, Nick and Mark Scroggs. Donations might be made in her title to The Actors’ Fund.