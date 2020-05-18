NEWS

YG Entertainment makes announcement about BLACKPINK’s June comeback

May 18, 2020
Cheena Khanna
YG Entertainment has each good and unhealthy information for BLACKPINK followers. 

In a publish titled merely ‘About BLACKPINK’s full album’, YG Entertainment defined that the women had been at the moment achieved recording over 10+ new songs for his or her first full album. They are going to be dropping a pre-release music in June, after which launch a second new music in both July or August. Then, the information that BLINKs had been ready most of all – the women’ full album will drop in September. 

So whereas BLINKs must wait till September for the complete album, they will nonetheless get releases in June and July. Keep tuned for extra on BLACKPINK’s comeback!

Cheena Khanna

