YG Entertainment issues official statement on Song Min Ho’s club outing in light of COVID19 advisory

Shortly after media outlet ‘Dispatch’ raised a debate concerning WINNER member Song Min Ho’s club outing this previous weekend – the place he was noticed placing on an impromptu stay efficiency at a club in Gangwon-do’s Yangyang-gun – a consultant of YG Entertainment has issued a statement of response.

On Might 12, the YG rep revealed, “We now have confirmed that Song Min Ho lately vacationed with some of his acquaintances as a private outing. We wish to apologize for inflicting many individuals issues. In light of this latest occasion, we promise to turn into extra conscious and take additional precautions to make sure that our artists observe correct social distancing tips and private preventative measures.”

As beforehand reported, over this previous weekend, it was revealed that one male particular person who later examined optimistic for COVID19 visited roughly 5 completely different golf equipment in the Itaewon space. Afterward, as of Might 12, over 100 new COVID19 instances have sprouted in South Korea from these affiliated in the Itaewon club neighborhood alone.