YG Entertainment confirms TREASURE’s debut for this July

May 12, 2020
Cheena Khanna
YG Entertainment‘s first new boy group in 5 years, TREASURE have lastly introduced their huge debut!

On Could 12, TREASURE unveiled an impactful “coming quickly” clip, confirming their debut for this summer time in July, 2020. Born from YG Entertainment survival collection ‘Treasure Field‘ final 12 months, TREASURE encompass 12-members complete together with Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi, Bang Ye Dam, Doyoung, Haruto, Jeongwoo, and Junghwan

Are you pumped for TREASURE’s long-awaited debut?

