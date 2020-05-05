YG Entertainment confirms plans for BLACKPINK’s June comeback

It seems to be like YG Entertainment actually does have plans for BLACKPINK to return again in June!

Star Information had beforehand reported that the women could be filming their comeback MV in Might earlier than coming again in early or mid-June. YG Entertainment has confirmed, “BLACKPINK is deliberate to have a comeback in June. We’ll formally inform the followers when we’ve got a confirmed comeback date.“

YG Entertainment, nevertheless, does sadly have a monitor file of delaying deliberate comebacks – hopefully for the sake of the women, this time they will actually get to return again as scheduled. Keep tuned for extra particulars.