Yeison Jiménez brings his own regional flavor from Colombia

In case you do not know, regional music, as a specific denomination, does not exist only in Mexico, but has found curious ways to spread to unsuspected territories, such as those that correspond to South America.

On this occasion, we are referring specifically to popular music, a Colombian style that undoubtedly refers to what many Aztec artists do, and which includes the use of the accordion, as evidenced by the artistic work of Yeison Jiménez, maximum exponent of this current .

The best example of his efforts can currently be found in the single “Gracias a ti”, recorded by Jiménez next to the star of the ‘new vallenato’ Silvestre Dangond, and accompanied by a colorful video clip of great production that tells a story linked to the police genre.

This interesting aspect is already reaching Mexican ears, thanks mainly to TV series, and could become a sensation in the neighboring country. For now, Jiménez cannot complain, because his social media accounts have more than 5.5 million followers, and the video of “Gracias a ti” has been viewed more than 7 million times since its premiere, which occurred last 16 of July.