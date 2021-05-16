Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 14 May Sirat and Goyenka’s – Latest Update

In today’s episode of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kairav is remembering Sirat.

When Kartik comes to know that Kairav is missing Sirat, then Kartik goes to meet Kairav and tells him he had to forget Sirat and he has to move on.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 14 May episode

After that, Ranveer takes Sirat to take on a date. When Ranveer takes Sirat to the date, then he asked Sirat for forgiveness.

He also seeks forgiveness for not meeting her in the past 2 years. He also said the reason for not coming to meet. The reason is that Chauhan has threatened that he will kill Sirat if he goes to meet her.

After listening to the talk about Sirat then Sirat replies that he does not need to be sorry, as none another person can do the same things that he has done for her.

Ranveer talks to Sirat and cries, and says that he is very much missing her at that time. Ranveer also Foregive Sirat that he has not trusted his love.

He also added to Sirat that he is not a spare Chauhan for taking over their business. Ranveer also talks about their family relationships.

He added that he is not talking to his mother. After seeing Ranveer crying, Sirat hugs Ranveer and gives some water to him.

Ranveer also tells Sirat that after this, he will not leave her alone. After that, they both spent some quality time together.