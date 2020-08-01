Yanny vs. Laurel and other great viral debates on the Internet

For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

If the Internet agrees on something, it is that nothing goes viral more than an image – or an audio – about which no one can agree.

That is the reason behind the viral phenomenon of Yanny vs. Laurel, an audio published in May 2018 on Twitter, which challenged people to identify the word they hear, if they hear “Yanny” or “Laurel”. That discussion resurfaced on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, on social networks, perhaps fueled by boredom in much of the world, confined at home by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The debate has caused a furor on the Internet, giving rise to thousands of memes, inspiring reports in The New York Times and grabbing the attention of many Hollywood stars.

(According to the magazine Wired, the original recording is of the word “Laurel” and made by an opera singer for the Vocabulary.com site).

What does the robot say? The New York Times He traced the source of the audio to a Reddit user, Roland Szabo, who uses the name RolandCamry and who posted a recording of the somewhat robotic pronunciation of the word “Laurel” on the Vocabulary.com website. The user heard the word “Laurel” but his friend heard “Yanny”. So it occurred to him to pose the challenge on Twitter. Here are some of the scientific reasons for the phenomenon.

Dress

This challenge recalls another debate that also became a viral phenomenon. It is known by the name of “the dress” (The Dress) and originated on February 26, 2015 on Caitlin McNeill’s account on the Tumblr blog. It is the photograph of a dress, in which some users claimed that its color was black and blue, while others claimed that it was white and gold.

It is an optical illusion, which has sparked several investigations in the field of neuroscience on human perception of colors. In the first week of the publication of the photograph, there were already 10 million tweets mentioning “the dress”, using labels such as #thedress, #whiteandgold and #blackandblue, among others.

Seaview?

On July 2, 2019 a Twitter user identified as @nxyxm He posted an image on this social network with the caption “If you can see a beach, an ocean sky, rocks and stars, then you are an artist. But it is not a painting, it is the bottom edge of a car door that needs to be repaired ”

if you can see a beach, ocean sky, rocks and stars then you are an artist, But its not a painting its lower part of the car gate which needs to be repaired. pic.twitter.com/dCMC49PBQS — CR7 (@nxyxm) July 2, 2019

The low quality of the image and the shadow play of the objects suggest, in an equivocal way, that you are looking at a beach and not a car door.

The truth is that Internet challenges are practically considered a separate category within studies of viral phenomena. In addition to the two cases cited, there is one that stands out: the Ice Bucket Challenge.

It went viral between July and August 2014 and consisted of an activity in which a person threw a bucket of water with ice cubes on his head, in order to raise awareness about the disease called lateral amyotrophic sclerosis (ALS, by its acronym in English). Everything was recorded on video and the person who did it, shared it on social networks, nominating three more people and donating US $ 100 to the ALS Association.

But cases like Yanny vs. Laurel or The Dress respond more to the case of memes about optical or auditory illusions.

Disappearing legs

In 2017 InStyle magazine posted an image of Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Baldwin on Instagram at a party after the Golden Globes gala. They are three women, but only five legs are seen. Due to Kendall’s position on the sofa, the model’s other leg was hidden under her skirt, unrecognized. Again, it was all an optical illusion.

Of course, the most famous debate about missing legs is the popular 2016 image of the six young women sitting on a sofa, in which one of them – the one sitting in the center of the photograph – appears to have no legs. Only five pairs of legs can be identified.

The key is that the second girl, from left to right, has black pants, just like the first girl. And the woman in the middle is sitting on her left. It is a mixture of camera perspective and the position of the young women on the sofa that caused confusion in the viewer.

Oil or white paint?

On October 26, 2016, a Twitter user named @kingkayden posted the image of legs, challenging people to respond if the legs gleamed in oil or was simply white paint applied to the limbs.

leonardhoespams / Instagram



There were notes on the subject in Buzzfeed, Mashable and The Telegraph. In 2017 Insider.com interviewed the author of the image, an art student named Hunter Culverhouse acknowledged that the legs were dry and that the marks are white paint.

On November 18, 2016, a Twitter user by the name of @naosejatrouxa posted a photograph of two sandals challenging people to reply what color they saw. But it turned out to be a farce, a desire to enter the exclusive group of viral phenomena

Because becoming a phenomenon on the Internet can be as difficult as agreeing on what an audio says or the color of a dress.

