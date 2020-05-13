Yang Se Jong sends letter to fans after enlisting for military service

Yang Se Jong has despatched a letter to fans after enlisting for his obligatory military service.

On Might 12, Yang Se Jong quietly enlisted for his military service on the 27th Division in Hwacheon, Gangwon Province within the early afternoon. He’ll be present process fundamental coaching on the bottom for four weeks till transferring onto his service. The actor additionally left a letter to fans that mentioned as follows:

“Hey to all of the individuals I love. That is Yang Se Jong. There’s something I wished to ask from you concerning my enlistment.

As we’re presently residing in a time the place we should all watch out about our well being, I hope you may be okay with sending me away with out bodily being there. I perceive you want to come say goodbye to me in particular person, however please do not. Although I am unhappy that I will not have the option to offer you a correct greeting, I promise to be wholesome and courageous and return to you… Goodbye!

It is thanks to you and your help and love that I have been in a position to work exhausting on my appearing till now. I promise to greet you as soon as once more in good spirits. Please be wholesome, whereas I’m gone. Be wholesome, be wholesome, and be pleased!”