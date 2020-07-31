Yandel presents ‘a delicacy’ with the help of Blades, Maluma, Balvin and many more

The Puerto Rican artist Yandel released this Friday his second album “Who Against Me Vol. 2″, a feat he recorded during the quarantine and that includes 22 songs and 28 collaborations with artists such as Rubén Blades, Snoop Dogg, Maluma, J Balvin , Nicky Jam and many more.

“This is one of the best albums I’ve released in my career. Also one of the ones that has given me the most work, starting with the challenge of coordinating the times of all those artists. Everyone has their agendas, but I wanted to add the strength that urban music has today, with veterans and with kids, “Yandel explained in an interview.

“What turned out is a musical delicacy that represents all the power there is in the genre,” said the 43-year-old artist, who has completed two decades of career as part of the duet Wisin y Yandel, and as a soloist.

The first promotional single is “No Te Vayas”, a collaboration with J Balvin. It is a fresh reggaeton that recalls the beginnings of the Colombian artist.

In Yandel’s YouTube account is the video of that song, in addition to those of “Dembow 2020″, in a new version with Yandel ft. Rauw Alejandro and “Diablo En Mujer” Yandel ft. Myke Towers, Natti Natasha and Darell.

They were all filmed in Miami (USA) and are a successful demonstration of what a modern and professional production looks like in times of coronavirus.

The song that has caused the most emotion is “Fame”, a historical collaboration between the artist and the legendary singer-songwriter Rubén Blades and the American rapper Snoop Dogg. Yandel defines “Fame” as “a very motivating trap.”

“That theme has drawn a lot of attention, not only because of the combination of artists, but because it represents having Rubén Blades, who is also one of my idols, within an urban song,” said Yandel, who revealed that the Panamanian idol was he identified with the theme because he sings his “part as ‘salseao’ and it caught his attention”.

The song has a powerful message about the need to believe in yourself and work harder than anyone to reach a goal, but for him, the greatest inspiration to fight for goals is precisely in the voices that accompany him. “Who would have thought that at this age I would someday be singing with Rubén Blades?” He asked himself.

Change of plans, change of disk

It is a fact that Yandel had not planned to make a solo album in 2020. Instead, Wisin y Yandel’s tenth studio album was ready, which would be released this August and would be accompanied by an extensive tour.

COVID-19 led them to decide to postpone the release and the artist suddenly found himself with all the time in the world to work on his personal musical concerns.

For weeks he combined enjoyment with the family and their dogs, with what ended up being “Who against me Vol. 2”. “I wanted to get something productive out of this, because I’m feeling good and very focused,” he said.

From that approach also arose “For my reggae I die 2020” with Anuel AA, “She understood” along with Farruko and Archangel, “She dresses and makes up” with Ozuna, “I will not let you go” with Nicky Jam, “What are you going to do” Yandel ft. Maluma, “I forgot” with Zion & Lennox, “Private concert” in collaboration with Pedro Capó and “Fiesta y rumba” with El Alfa.

“I innovated in a matter of sound. Bass and vocals sound really clean. In fact, it is the album with the cleanest sound I have ever made, ”he stressed.

In addition to his only solo song called “Espionaje”, his works with the new generation of urban music in Spanish include “Celda” with Manuel Turizo, “Pónme al día” with Jhay Cortez, “Actúa” with Ñengo Flow and Kevvo , “Subconscious” with Lunay, “Up Down I Give It” Yandel ft. Nio Garcia, Brray, Juanka and Catalyna; “El Gusto” Yandel ft. Dalex, “Illegal” Yandel ft. Omy De Oro, “Eva” Yandel ft. Jay Wheeler.

The power of action

“I have always said that there is no need to complain, that you have to do it,” said Yandel, speaking of the treatment that the Latin music industry has given to urban artists.

He tells it himself in a monologue with which he opens his album, in which he remembers that two decades ago, it was an underground genre and not valued.

The money it has generated for the record companies has been translated into respect and inclusion for music, which is not necessarily reflected in the artists, and even less in understanding.

“What I have always felt is that urban music has different branches and should stop putting everything together in the awards, for example. At this point there should be categories for rap, hip hop, reggaeton and R&B among others in the Latin Grammys, among others, “he said.

But also, I would like them to be seen like any other artist. “Sometimes I have made a ballad and they put me to compete with a trap,” said Yandel, who is convinced that to achieve this, you have to keep working and participating, “always with love.”