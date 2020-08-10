Yalitza Aparicio launches her own channel on YouTube

Alfonso Cuarón / Netflix



Mexican actress Yalitza Aparicio announced on Wednesday July 29 the launch of its own YouTube channel and explained in a tweet the reasons for creating this new project: “After a lot of work today we open the doors of a new space to continue reflecting together; knowing new stories, places and people “.

“What I do, what I think and what I defend … what I am”. After a lot of work today we open the doors of a new space to continue reflecting together; knowing new stories, places and people. I invite you to my Youtube channel: https://t.co/gPwkwFQrC5 – Yalitza Aparicio Martínez (@YalitzaAparicio) July 29, 2020

For now, the channel has a single video: a trailer that recounts in images the dizzying years of 2018 and 2019 when the film was released Roma and Aparicio rose to world fame with her Oscar nomination for best leading actress in 2019 and her inclusion that year among the most influential people in the show by Time magazine.

Aparicio was selected in July 2020 as new member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences from Hollywood, which delivers the Oscars. And on May 23, 2020, she published an opinion article in The New York Times, in which she criticized the racism and discrimination by social class that still exists in Mexican society.

The trailer of the actress’s YouTube channel is a declaration of intentions, a glimpse of the new focus that Aparicio wants to give to her person and her public image, linked to her role as Unesco Goodwill Ambassador, to vindicate social causes such as the rights of women and indigenous languages.