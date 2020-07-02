Yalitza Aparicio, Eva Longoria and Ana de Armas are invited to join the Hollywood Academy

Eva Longoria, Ana de Armas and Yalitza Aparicio are among the 819 artists invited this year by the Hollywood Academy to join the institution that organizes the Oscars, which hopes to continue advancing in this way in their efforts to be more diverse.

Of these 819 artists from 68 different countries, 45% are women, 36% are from “underrepresented ethnic and racial communities,” and 49% are not from the United States.

Among the invited actors, performers of Latin origin such as Eva Longoria, Ana de Armas, Yalitza Aparicio or Yul Vázquez stand out.

There is also Latin representation regarding the invited filmmakers, since they appear, among others, the Spanish Icíar Bollaín and Almudena Carracedo, the Mexicans Felipe Cazals and Luis Estrada, the Ecuadorian Sebastián Cordero, the Colombians Alejandro Landes and Jorge Alí Triana, the Bolivian Violeta Ayala, Chileans Andrés Wood and Paola Castillo, and Paraguayan Paz Encina.

“The Academy is delighted to welcome these distinguished traveling companions in the cinema,” said the institution’s president, David Rubin.

“We have always embraced the extraordinary talent that reflects the rich variety of our global film community more than ever,” he added.

The Academy assured on Tuesday that it has met and even exceeded the objectives set in 2016 to increase diversity in this organization, so that in 2020 the presence of women and people belonging to minorities would have doubled.

“We are very proud of the steps we have taken to exceed our initial inclusion goals set in 2016, but we know there is a long way to go,” said Academy CEO Dawn Hudson.

Due to the coronavirus crisis, the Academy has been forced to change its plans for the 2021 Oscars gala.

Thus, the grand gala of cinema was postponed until April 25 and February 28 was set as the premiere limit for films that want to be candidates.