Yalitza Aparicio among the new members of the Hollywood Academy

Nominated for Oscar for Best Leading Actress in 2019. Magazine cover Vanity fair, in its 2019 hollywood special edition. Included by the magazine Time how one of the most influential people in show business in 2019. And now the Mexican Yalitza Aparicio adds a new achievement: it is part of the 819 new members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of Hollywood (AMPAS, for its acronym in English) that awards the Oscars.

The Academy made the announcement with a statement on Tuesday, June 30, in which it highlighted the commitment to inclusion and diversity of the Hollywood institution. Of these 819 new members, 45 percent are women, 36 percent belong to underrepresented racial or ethnic communities, and 49 percent are international, coming from 68 countries.



Aparicio (Rome) figure alongside stars like Ana de Armas (Knives Out), Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians), Zendaya (Spider-Man: Far from Home), Park So-Dam (Parasite), Yul Vazquez (Gringo), Florence Pugh (Little women), Lulu Wang (director of The Farewell), Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives), Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Constance Wu (Hustlers), Zazie Beetz (Joker), Adèle Haenel (Portrait of a Lady on Fire), John David Washington (Tenet) and Zhao Tao (Ash is Purest White), among others.

Here you can see the complete list of the 819 new members of AMPAS.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hollywood Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences postponed the Oscars ceremony from February 28, 2021, as scheduled, to April 25, 2021.