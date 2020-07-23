Xiaomi will present the Redmi Note 9 on April 30

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



The substitute for Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 It is just around the corner.

The Chinese company said on April 24 on its Twitter account that on April 30 it will unveil its new Xiaomi Redmi Note 9. According to the image that is attached to the tweet, the presentation will be at 20:00 GMT + 8 (2:00 pm in Spain and 5:00 am in San Francisco). As has happened with the presentations of devices from the company itself and from other brands, due to the ongoing pandemic The Redmi Note 9 presentation will be an online event that will air on YouTube.

Xiaomi has not revealed any information about the cell phone, but recent leaks suggest that the phone would have a 6.43-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 1080 × 2340 pixels and an eight-core Mediatek Helio G85 processor accompanied by three configurations of 4/6 / 8GB RAM memory and expandable 32/64 / 128GB internal storage options.

The phone is expected to feature a quad camera with a 48-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle, 5-megapixel macro lens, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera would be 13 megapixels.

Based on the specifications leaked to date, this phone could follow the line of its predecessor and reach the market at a fairly affordable price, probably around US $ 300.

This phone is not the first in the Redmi 9 series to see the light. At the end of March, the company introduced the Redmi Note 9S, an economic telephone with benefits very focused on the public gamer.