Xiaomi will present the Mi 10 in a streaming event, due to the coronavirus

He coronavirus continues to monopolize the covers related to technology firms.

Xiaomi said that on March 27 it will announce the launch in Europe of its new Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro through an event by streaming which will take place at 2 p.m. Spanish time (6 a.m. Pacific time in the United States). A Xiaomi spokeswoman confirmed to CNET in Spanish that the event will take place via streaming “for prevention and to help contain the coronavirus.”

The Xiaomi Mi10 and Mi 10 Pro are identical on the outside, although there are some important differences in their internal specifications that make the Pro model a superior version and, consequently, more expensive. At the moment, the most basic version of the Mi 10 (with 8GB / 128GB) is expected to cost about US $ 570 and the most basic version of the Mi 10 Pro (with 8GB / 256GB), about US $ 715. However, we will have to wait for the official event to confirm their price in Europe and know if they will reach more territories such as the United States or Mexico.

Xiaomi initially planned to hold its launch event within the framework of the Mobile World Congress 2020 in Barcelona, ​​but had to postpone it after the fair is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, the virus that has killed more than 4,000 people around the world. Other companies that were also going to announce new products at MWC such as Oppo and Huawei they have also chosen to hold events online.

