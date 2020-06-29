Xiaomi will launch its cheap smartwatch worldwide: report

Xiaomi could soon bring to the global market one of its smart watches launched this year in China.

The Xiaomi Watch Color, a colorful, inexpensive circular watch launched in the brand’s home country in January 2020, will hit the global market soon under the name of My Watch Revolve, according to XDA Developers. The source media bases its information on the official request to manage Xiaomi watches, in whose APK the name of this watch appears.

If this information is true, the watch would have the same characteristics as the Xiaomi Watch Color. It’s about a wearable one-size-fits-all, 46.2 millimeters, with a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display.

The watch can track various sports activities and would integrate GPS and GLONASS connectivity, NFC and Bluetooth 5.0 BLE connection. Its battery, according to Xiaomi, would have an autonomy of up to fourteen days with normal use. It would also offer a stress meter, sleep analysis, and continuous pulse monitoring.

In China, the watch offers 110 screen backgrounds and seven different strap colors for a price of 799 yuan (about 102 euros and $ 112 in exchange). At the moment Xiaomi has not confirmed this information so CNET en Español sent you a request for additional comments and we will update as soon as we get a response.

If the Mi Watch Revolve launches this year, it won’t be the only one wearable launched by the brand outside its borders. On June 11 the company announced the new Xiaomi Mi Band 5, the successor to the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 that will soon reach all territories for a price of about US $ 26 for the version without NFC and about US $ 31 for the version with NFC.