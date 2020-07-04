Xiaomi will debut the 108-megapixel sensor from Samsung: report

Andrew Hoyle/CNET



Samsung’s 108-megapixel photo sensor will not make its debut on a phone from the South Korean firm, according to information cited by SamMobile.

Xiaomi will launch a phone later this year, and that cell phone will be the first to use Samsung’s new sensor, according to the report. The sensor is officially known as ISOCELL Bright HM2. If the report is correct, the Galaxy Note 20 would not have the mentioned sensor.

While the Note 20 won’t have the powerful sensor, Samsung is working on an even more impressive one, which would be 150 megapixels, says SamMobile. Samsung hopes to have this 150-megapixel sensor ready by sometime in the fourth quarter of 2020, possibly thinking about the sensor the Galaxy S21 or Galaxy S30 would use.

It is no surprise that Xiaomi uses Samsung’s 108 megapixel sensor. The Chinese and South Korean firms are working together to develop these sensors and use them as they please on their high-end cell phones. The companies they have a collaboration for sensor development since at least 2019.

Photography and megapixels are subjects normally used by manufacturers to highlight their cell phones. Photographic ability has become one of the most important aspects to the point that companies boast of their position on DxoMark’s list of phones with the best cameras.

Galaxy Note 20: photos, concepts, prototypes and other images [fotos] To see photos