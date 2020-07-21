Xiaomi reveals the Redmi Note 9 family with 64-megapixel quad camera

Xiaomi



Xiaomi made the Redmi Note 9 family official with an announcement on Thursday, April 30.

The Redmi Note 9 series is made up of two phones, the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9. The phones will be available in different regions and stand out for having Snapdragon 700 series processors, high-resolution displays and four-lens cameras.

Redmi Note 9: important features

6.53-inch screen (DotDisplay)

Resolution 2,340×1,080 (FHD +)

Procesador MediaTek Helio G85 (2×2.0GHz; 6×1.8GHz)

3GB of RAM (4GB regional variant)

64 or 128GB of storage

MIUI 11 (based on Android 10)

Rear camera: 48 megapixels + 8 megapixels + 2 megapixels + 2 megapixels

Front camera: 13 megapixels (integrated on screen)

NFC

Headphone port

Fingerprint reader on the back

Battery: 5,020mAh

Dimensions 162.3×77.2×8.9mm

Weight: 199g

Price: $ 199 and $ 249

Redmi Note 9 Pro: important features

6.67-inch screen (DotDisplay)

Resolution 2,400×1,080

Snapdragon 720G processor

6GB de RAM

64 or 128GB of storage

MIUI 11 (based on Android 10)

Rear camera: 64 megapixels + 8 megapixels + 5 megapixels + 2 megapixels

Front camera: 16 megapixels (integrated on screen)

NFC

Headphone port

Side fingerprint reader

5,020mAh battery

Dimensions 165.75×76.68×8.8mm

Weight: 209g

Price: $ 269 and $ 299



Note 9 family complements solitaire Note 9S that was announced a few weeks ago and that will arrive in Spain in the first week of May.

Xiaomi also announced the Mi Note 10 Lite, a 6.47-inch phone and variant of the powerful Note 10 Pro, with an AMOLED curved screen, a 64-megapixel quad camera, a Snapdragon 730G processor, a 5,260mAh battery and a 30W fast charge. This version will be available in a 6GB version in RAM and 64GB of storage; 6GB with 128GB or 8GB and 128GB.

The Mi Note 10 Lite is priced at 349 euros and 399 euros, or about $ 380 and $ 430, respectively.