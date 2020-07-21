Xiaomi reveals the Redmi Note 9 family with 64-megapixel quad camera

Xiaomi made the Redmi Note 9 family official with an announcement on Thursday, April 30.
The Redmi Note 9 series is made up of two phones, the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9. The phones will be available in different regions and stand out for having Snapdragon 700 series processors, high-resolution displays and four-lens cameras.
Redmi Note 9: important features
- 6.53-inch screen (DotDisplay)
- Resolution 2,340×1,080 (FHD +)
- Procesador MediaTek Helio G85 (2×2.0GHz; 6×1.8GHz)
- 3GB of RAM (4GB regional variant)
- 64 or 128GB of storage
- MIUI 11 (based on Android 10)
- Rear camera: 48 megapixels + 8 megapixels + 2 megapixels + 2 megapixels
- Front camera: 13 megapixels (integrated on screen)
- NFC
- Headphone port
- Fingerprint reader on the back
- Battery: 5,020mAh
- Dimensions 162.3×77.2×8.9mm
- Weight: 199g
- Price: $ 199 and $ 249
Redmi Note 9 Pro: important features
- 6.67-inch screen (DotDisplay)
- Resolution 2,400×1,080
- Snapdragon 720G processor
- 6GB de RAM
- 64 or 128GB of storage
- MIUI 11 (based on Android 10)
- Rear camera: 64 megapixels + 8 megapixels + 5 megapixels + 2 megapixels
- Front camera: 16 megapixels (integrated on screen)
- NFC
- Headphone port
- Side fingerprint reader
- 5,020mAh battery
- Dimensions 165.75×76.68×8.8mm
- Weight: 209g
- Price: $ 269 and $ 299
Note 9 family complements solitaire Note 9S that was announced a few weeks ago and that will arrive in Spain in the first week of May.
Xiaomi also announced the Mi Note 10 Lite, a 6.47-inch phone and variant of the powerful Note 10 Pro, with an AMOLED curved screen, a 64-megapixel quad camera, a Snapdragon 730G processor, a 5,260mAh battery and a 30W fast charge. This version will be available in a 6GB version in RAM and 64GB of storage; 6GB with 128GB or 8GB and 128GB.
The Mi Note 10 Lite is priced at 349 euros and 399 euros, or about $ 380 and $ 430, respectively.