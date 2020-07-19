Xiaomi phones capture user usage and browsing data: report

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Xiaomi’s phones capture the browsing history and usage that its users give it and then send that information to the company’s servers, according to computer researchers cited by Forbes. Xiaomi has denied the allegations.

Researchers Gabi Cirlig and Andrew Tierney, in collaboration with Forbes, discovered that Xiaomi’s software captures private user data and sends it to servers in Russia and China. The alarming thing about this information capture is that it is sent encrypted, but it is relatively easy to identify and relate to users, specialists say.

Xiaomi told Forbes that the allegations are false and reiterated that privacy and security is one of her main concerns. A Xiaomi spokesperson told Forbes that the company does collect information, but it is all sent anonymously so as not to relate it to users, and said users consent.

The week of May 4 Xiaomi released a software update for its native browser on their phones, which may be called Mi Browser, Mi Browser Pro or Mint Browser. This update allows users to disable the function of sending usage information to Xiaomi servers, even when Incognito mode is active.

Xiaomi, as a complement to what the spokesperson said to Forbes, published on his blog evidence and more information about the investigators’ accusations.

“Xiaomi was disappointed to read the recent Forbes article,” says the statement. “We believe that they misunderstood what we communicate about data privacy principles and policies. User privacy and Internet security is the property of Xiaomi.”

The Chinese company says that its Web browser, which researchers say stores save usage data even in Incognito mode, stores only one type of information such as preferences, system information and crash reports. This information, says Xiaomi, cannot be used to identify users and is not shared with third parties.

In addition, the company published the four certifications that its applications have and that govern the privacy practices of the company’s phones and apps. Xiaomi claims to have contacted Forbes to clarify the situation.



Playing:

Watch this:

Unboxing del Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

7:06



The researchers, meanwhile, ensure that the information sent from the device to the phone includes the unique identification number of each device and the version of Android. This information, said one of the researchers, can be “easily related” to a regular user.

The representative of Xiaomi also denied that the native application for Web browsing on the brand’s phones save browsing information when the user uses the Incognito mode, which is precisely developed so that the application does not store history and other data. The researchers, each doing their own tests, said that their use of the browser was indeed being sent to servers despite using Incognito mode. Investigators gave evidence of this on video and photos.

Xiaomi, Forbes says, would be sharing some of this user information with the Asian company Sensors Analytics. This Chinese company is responsible for analyzing user behavior, according to its page that lists Xiaomi as one of its clients. Xiaomi said that it does have a relationship with Sensors Analytics but user data is not shared with it.

Editor’s Note: This article was updated on May 5 at 11:10 am United States Pacific Time to add more information published by Xiaomi.