Xiaomi patents a folding cell phone like the Huawei Mate Xs: report

The rumors about the future Xiaomi folding cell phone return to the charge.

The Chinese company filed in 2019 a patent with the CNIPA (National Administration of Intellectual Property of China) that shows a cell phone with a folding hinge under the screen that allows the device to be deployed out, a mechanism similar to that of the Huawei Mate Xs

. The patent was discovered by LetsGoDigital.

As seen in the image that accompanies the patent, the cell phone would have four cameras and the power and volume buttons would be on the right side of the cell phone. At the bottom would be two speakers, a SIM card slot, a microphone, and a USB-C port. In addition, like the Huawei Mate Xs, this cell phone would have a button that releases the screen from its folded state, so that the user can unfold it and use it as a tablet.

At the moment it is a patent, so we cannot necessarily affirm that it will become a definitive product.

It is not the first time that we have rumors or patents of a possible folding cell phone manufactured by Xiaomi. Already in March 2019 renderings appeared with the design of the possible folding cell phone from the Chinese company that for the moment, still does not see the light.

Folding cell phones became a reality in 2019 and the first to hit the market was the Samsung Galaxy Fold, although it did so with some problems that delayed its release. This year the Galaxy Z Flip

and the Motorola Razr, two folding cell phones with shell format. TCL and LG are expected to launch their own flexible models this year, but the coronavirus crisis, which has plagued the tech industry, could lead to delays in their releases.

