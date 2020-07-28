Xfinity X1 and Flex customers will be the first to try Peacock

Comcast



Comcast announced that customers subscribed to Xfinity X1 and Flex services will be able to access their service for free starting April 15. streaming of video Peacock, which is scheduled for release on July 15.

Customers of Xfinity X1 and Flex services will be able to access Peacock by saying the voice command “Peacock”, using the Xfinity Voice Remote. Customers of the Xfinity Flex service will also be able to find Peacock content within the “New This Week” and “Free to Me” sections, as well as in the “Trending Now on Peacock” section. (Trends in Peacock). For their part, X1 customers will be able to see the content of Peacock integrated into the programming guide.

This exclusive preview is followed by the official launch of the platform, which includes more than 7,500 hours of movies and series that can be accessed through mobile devices, from the Web and smart TVs.

Service streaming Peacock will have three types of subscriptions, one free with commercials that gives you access to a catalog of 7,500 hours of content; Peacock Premium with commercials, which has a monthly cost of US $ 4.99 and offers a catalog of more than 15,000 hours of content; and a commercial-free version of Peacock Premium at a cost of $ 9.99 per month

Comcast said in a press release that five minutes or less of publicity material will be screened for every hour of content.

Between the Programs available in Peacock Premium is Law & Order: SVU, 30 Rock and Friday Night Lights; some Telemundo series like The Doña, Paradise, Minute to Win, Telemundo newscast and 100 Days to Fall in Love, and movies like the franchise of Jurassic Park , E.T., Schindler’s List, Shrek, Lost in Translation, Definitely Maybe, Reservoir Dogs, among many others.

Peacock will compete against Netflix, the service of streaming by subscription the world’s largest with more than 150 million subscribers, and will also face new services such as which and HBO Max, Without forget Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus.

