Xfinity customers will have access to free content from Hulu and others

Comcast



Comcast announced that Watchathon Week will be held May 11-17, which will give Xfinity customers free access to shows and movies, including original series from Hulu, Pantaya, STARZ, Epix and SHOWTIME. Free programming will be available on the X1, Flex and Xfinity Stream platforms.

“Watchathon Week allows customers to enjoy free access to the best series and movies they haven’t had a chance to watch and everyone talks about, without obligation,” said Rebecca Heap, senior vice president, video and entertainment. Comcast, in a press release.

Comcast noted that unlike other editions of Watchathon Week, X1 customers will be able to tune in to a special channel where they will find free programming from multiple vendors curated by Xfinity’s team of editors.

In total, more than 10,000 series and movies from more than 70 channels and services streaming will be available during Watchathon Week. For example, among the original Hulu series is Castle Rock, Dollface, The Handmaid’s Tale, High Fidelity, Little Fires Everywhere, Ramy and Shrill; EPIX titles will be available Godfather of Harlem and Belgravia; the STARZ series Outlander, Power and Hightown will also be available as well as drama Billions from SHOWTIME. Plus, Xfinity customers can enjoy the streaming service from NBCUniversal, Peacock.

“With so many customers still in their homes, we have not only seen a 50 percent increase in Xfinity On Demand usage across different programming genres like drama, comedy, and realityWe also noticed other interesting trends, such as more than 10 percent growth in voice commands linked to content discovery like ‘what to look at’ and ‘surprise me,’ “Heap said.

Comcast said X1 customers will be able to access the programming using the voice command “Watchathon” when using the Xfinity remote control or through editorial team recommendations that will be updated daily. The company also indicated that content availability may vary across Xfinity platforms.