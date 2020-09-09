Xbox Series X still with a sale date towards the end of the year

Screenshot Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET Microsoft



Forget everything: the Xbox series x it is still planned to go on the market in December.

Larry Hryb, a senior executive in Microsoft’s Xbox division and also known as Major Nelson, said that the Xbox Series X on-sale date remains for the last month of the year, as originally stated. The executive had to emphasize this after a Microsoft site mistakenly pointed to Thanksgiving as the official sale date.

“An Xbox product page in some regions erroneously listed the Xbox Series X on sale date as Thanksgiving,” Hryb said. “We remain committed to launching the console in the holidays of 2020.”

An Xbox product page in some regions inaccurately listed the launch date for Xbox Series X as Thanksgiving 2020. We are committed to launching Holiday 2020 – Larry Hryb 🦉✨ (@majornelson) March 18, 2020

The sale date for Thanksgiving, which this year will be November 26, sounded too nice to be true. The date coincided with Black Friday or Black Friday, a day well known in the United States for its offers in various stores, including retailers such as Best Buy or Amazon. This year’s Black Friday will be on November 27.

Starting the sale for November 26 would have been an excellent option for Microsoft, since surely the console would have entered Black Friday deals and sold like hot cakes. However, the company is still betting on December, possibly to further analyze pricing options and to be cautious against production cuts in Asia following COVID-19.

What Microsoft has already fully confirmed about the anticipated Xbox Series X are the specifications. The console will have a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU with eight cores clocked at 2.8GHz each, an AMD RNDA 2 GPUY with 12 teraflops. The console will have 16GB (GDDR6) of RAM distributed in 10GB for the GPU, 2.5GB for the standard memory and 2.5GB will be used for the operating system.

Editor’s note: This article was updated on Wednesday, March 18 at 2:20 p.m. of the United States Pacific to add an official comment from Microsoft on the correct date of sale of the Xbox Series X.

