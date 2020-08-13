Xbox Series X: All the places where you can save it from now

The arrival of the Xbox Series X is getting closer and closer and, like the PlayStation 5 It will arrive by the end of the year. Microsoft has already revealed the specifications of the console, and on Thursday, July 23, during its evento Xbox Game Showcase, the company will talk more in depth about the video games that will come with it, including: Halo Infinite.

Microsoft improved speed and performance, and its combination of hardware and software guarantees that the video games of the Xbox One ––Including Xbox 360 and original Xbox games–– will run natively on Xbox Series X hardware, harnessing the power of the CPU, GPU and SSD.

However, there are important elements that have not yet been released, including its price and the exact launch date of the Xbox Series X, information that has not stopped retailers from preparing for the presale. Next, we tell you in which stores you can sign up now to be among the first to receive information about the Xbox Series X pre-sale.

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X has a tower-like design [fotos] To see photos

Amazon

Amazon has already set up a special page for the next release of the Xbox Series X where, in addition to finding technical information about the console, you can add it to your shopping wish list to receive a notification as soon as more information about the presale is known.

Walmart

Walmart has a special section for the launch of the Xbox Series X that includes various videos of the console and information on the functions of the console. In addition, you can add your email to the system to receive the latest information from Series X.

Best Buy

The tech specialty store also offers users the option to enter their email to receive information on the Xbox Series X pre-sale and launch.

GameStop

As expected, GameStop also has a site dedicated to the Xbox Series X pre-sale. Here, in addition to being able to add your email to receive the latest news about the console, GameStop also offers timely information and various articles for users.

Target

Target also invites you to add your email to receive the latest news about the Xbox Series X, such as its launch and exclusive offers in the store. However, when you add your email you will also receive general offers for the entire store and not only those related to the Microsoft console.