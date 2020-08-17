Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will include cloud games at no additional cost

Screenshot by David Carnoy / CNET



As Microsoft prepares for the virtual event Xbox Games Showcase, and for the year-end launch of its console, the Xbox Series X, the company announced on July 16 that users of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service will be able to access – starting in September – the Project xCloud platform at no additional cost.

Thanks to the integration of Project xCloud, the streaming gaming platform, users will be able to play more than 100 Xbox Game Pass titles on their tablets and phones, and with gamers around the world via Xbox Live. And as other services work for streamingWhen the cloud service is integrated into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, users will be able to continue playing wherever they left their games and from any of their devices.

All Xbox Game Studios titles will be available on Xbox Game Pass on the day of its global release, so users can decide whether to purchase the game separately or play it through their Xbox Game Pass membership. Among the franchises that will be available in Game Pass are Halo, Forza, Age of Empires, Gears of War, Minecraft, Hellblade, The Outer Worlds, Psychonauts, Microsoft Flight Simulator, State of Decay, Wasteland, Minecraft Dungeons y Sea of Thieves.

Spencer took the opportunity to remind Xbox users that they will not have to update their console, if they do not want to, since Xbox Game Studios titles – as is the case with Halo Infinite–– will be available to play on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series One.

“The future of gaming has never been more exciting and limitless. It is a future that you will explore on your terms, without being constrained by restrictive policies. Where your gaming legacy will not be left behind and where it will not be locked out of new exclusive games from Xbox Game Studios, even if you choose to stick with your current console for a while, “Spencer said when discussing the gaming features that will come with his next-gen console, the Xbox Series X.

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X has a tower-like design [fotos] To see photos