Xbox Family Settings, an app to control the console from the phone

Xbox announced the release of the previous version of the Xbox Family Settings app, which allows parents to manage console settings from an Android or iOS device to set screen time limits, create content filters, and manage who they can play and communicate your children on the console.

“We believe that especially now, video games play an important role in helping to connect friends and family, and have fun while staying home. The app makes it easy to find the right balance of playtime,” said Dave McCarthy, vice president. Xbox Corporate, May 27 in a press release.

McCarthy said families are currently facing new challenges as schools are closed and many of the parents work from home as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. For this reason, the Xbox Family Settings app aims to help families adjust to this change through a simple way to manage the use of the console.

In addition, the Xbox Family Settings app also offers a daily or weekly activity report so that parents can understand how their children are spending their time when they are using the Xbox, and allows parents to respond to notifications in real time to authorize or reject a request – made by your children – to extend the screen time.

According to McCarthy, once the app is available to everyone, parents will also be able to view and manage their child’s friends list and approve or reject requests to add new friends.

This Xbox Family Settings parental control app is now available in its trial version for all Android users and for the first 10,000 iOS users. To test it, you must download the Android version or the iOS version, and follow the instructions given.

