Xbox boss doesn’t think Project xCloud will replace his console

Microsoft



Microsoft is preparing to launch its streaming of xCloud games later this year as part of Xbox Game Pass and in conjunction with the launch of its new persona Xbox Series X. However, the company wants to make it clear that the physical console will continue to be more relevant than cloud gaming, at least in the short term.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer said during an online chat at the GameLab show that cloud gaming will not replace consoles any time soon. The xCloud service will be just another option for its users. “I’ve never tried to position xCloud as a replacement for your computer or console,” Spencer said. “I don’t think the highest fidelity platform for gaming will be broadcast from a data center in the short term, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a viable place to play. We are building this capability to allow users to play wherever they want, but not as a replacement for the platforms they play on today. “

Spencer also mentioned that hundreds of thousands of people are already using xCloud through its closed beta testing. These betas They have been available for months on both Android and iOS, albeit in limited territories and with only a few titles available.

At the moment, Microsoft has not revealed the price of the service, but it will almost certainly cost more than your subscription to Spotify or Netflix since the streaming of a video game is something much more complex than that of a movie or a song. The service is expected to officially launch in late 2020.