Xbox 20/20: How to watch the Xbox Series X event

Microsoft announced the launch of xbox series x In December and since then, the company has revealed virtually all technical specifications. However, one big question remains to be resolved: which video games will arrive with the console.

The first edition of Xbox 20/20 will be held on May 7, a series of monthly events in which Microsoft will speak more fully about the next generation of video games that will be available on both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Game Studios, Xbox Game Pass and Project xCloud.

We’re about to turn on the new episode of #InsideXbox this Thursday, May 7 at 10:00 am for the first look at Xbox Series X games from global allied developers. pic.twitter.com/Dp4gqy2zTT — Xbox México (@XboxMexico) May 5, 2020

For the May event, Microsoft said it will focus on advancements and previews of titles created by independent developers, such as the case of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. During the event the video games that will use the new will also be confirmed Smart Delivery function, which will allow players to buy a single game and download it – in its best version – on any of their consoles, be it an Xbox Series X or an Xbox One X.

When and what time is the event?

The first installment of Xbox 20/20 is Thursday, May 7 at 11:00 am Eastern Time — 8:00 am Pacific Time.

Where can I see it?

The broadcast of the event will be available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German and Italian.

