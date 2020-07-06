www.gujpostexam.com – Gujarat Post Office Syllabus 2020 – Postman Mail Guard Pattern – Exam Date & Paper:

The Gujarat Postal Circle Department has been declared the notification of the Gujarat Post Office Syllabus 2020 for the Gujarat post office recruitment of Postman Mail Guard Exam pattern on to the official site www.gujpostexam.com. So the candidates who applied for this post they can check their Gujarat Post Office exam syllabus and exam pattern on to the official site. The Gujarat Postal Circle was declared the Gujarat Post recruitment notification for the post of Postman & Mail Guard among the total 1242 number of vacancies.

The Gujarat Post Office is the central government organization. So this is the best job chance for the candidates to get the central government job. The Gujarat Postal Circle Department has been declared the recruitment notification every year for the various posts. This year also conduct the written test for the post of Postman & Mail Guard.

Gujarat Post Office Syllabus 2020:

Recently, the Department of the Gujarat Post Office is declared the notification of the Exam syllabus and exam pattern on to the correct site www.gujpostexam.com. So the candidates who applied for this post they can check the Gujarat Post Office syllabus on the official site. Candidates can also download the post office previous year question papers in the pdf format.

Gujarat Post Office Exam Pattern 2020:

As per the official notification, the Gujarat Postal Department has been declared the Exam pattern on the official site www.gujpostexam.com. The exam paper will contain the objective type questions and contain total 100 marks. The total exam time duration will be 120 marks. There is no any negative marking system. The exam paper will contain the following subjects such as General Knowledge, Mathematics, English Language, Regional Language (Gujarati). Students can also download the Gujarat post office previous year question papers to get the more detail about the exam pattern.

Name of the Organization : Gujarat Postal Circle

Name of the Posts : Postman & Mail Guard

Some vacancies : There is total 1242 number of vacancies available.

Job Location : The position located in Gujarat State.

Job Category: This is the State government job.

Important Date:

Exam Date: Declared very soon

Post Category: Gujarat Post Office Syllabus 2020, Postman Mail Guard Exam Pattern

Download Gujarat post Office Admit Card & Gujarat post Office Syllabus 2020:

The Gujarat Postal Department released the Gujarat Post Office exam syllabus & exam pattern on to the official site www.gujpostexam.com. So the candidates follow the steps for download the exam syllabus & exam pattern at given below.

First candidates visit the official site gujpostexam.com. Then on the homepage search the link “Gujarat Post Office Syllabus 2020 & Gujarat post Office Admit card” and click on that. Now the exam syllabus is displayed on your screen. Download it and take a print out for the further use.

