WWE’s Wrestlemania 36 Was Better Than Expected… But Shouldn’t Have Happened

WWE‘s Wrestlemania 36 was controversial simply by going forward, however managed to tug off an unlikely success. Because of the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, leisure occasions throughout the globe are quickly being cancelled, however skilled wrestling stands resolute as one of many few TV productions nonetheless rolling. For WWE’s half, Vince McMahon’s grapple home have moved all occasions to their non-public efficiency heart and taped with out followers in attendance utilizing minimal personnel. This has allowed WWE’s output to proceed kind of uninterrupted, with Uncooked, Smackdown and NXT pushing forth with solely slightly padding to flesh out the brand new materials.

Sticking in WWE’s craw for the previous month, nevertheless, has been the problem of Wrestlemania. The largest occasion in skilled wrestling was quickly approaching because the outbreak started, with storylines slowly constructing to their deliberate crescendo. Whereas it was extensively anticipated that WWE would delay the crowning jewel of their calendar, the corporate made the choice to go forward, and Wrestlemania 36 aired over 2 April nights this previous weekend. With no followers, a disrupted run-in and extra time to fill, followers have been extensively anticipating to tune in to a automobile crash of Huge Present-sized proportions. The fact was very totally different.

Wrestlemania 36 was removed from an ideal present. Apart from the controversial reserving choices that might’ve occurred no matter COVID-19’s unfold the world over, matches similar to Baron Corbin vs. Elias and Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley had no place being wherever close to a Wrestlemania card and would’ve absolutely been absent on any main one-night PPV. Elsewhere, Edge vs. Randy Orton appeared to go on without end and Undertaker vs. AJ Types’ Boneyard match divided crucial opinion. But (whisper it) Wrestlemania 36 was an excellent present.

Each nights had much more positives than negatives and in a world desperately in want of one thing healthful, WWE fulfilled their mission of offering a weekend of stable leisure. As the corporate themselves have consistently reminded us, Wrestlemania is all about “moments” and, even with out followers, their newest annual jaunt was stuffed with them. The Fiend vs. John Cena led followers on a wrestling existential disaster of the perfect form, Kevin Owens nonetheless discovered one thing excessive to leap from in a extra restricted area and John Morrison made last-minute gold with Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso. Followers additionally bought 2 main moments they’d waited months for: Otis and Mandy lastly overcoming the chances and Drew McIntyre placing down Brock Lesnar to take the WWE Championship again to Scotland.

As a lot as Wrestlemania would possibly’ve entertained, the standard of the present would not detract from why the occasion should not have gone forward. Firstly, there are the apparent well being issues. No quantity of precaution can deliver Rob Gronkowski’s balcony dive in keeping with present social distancing pointers and in an organization that is so eager to deter youthful viewers from suplexing one another at house or at college, it is odd they do not observe the identical logic when the perfect security recommendation they will supply is to only keep at house. The actual fact that Roman Reigns was compelled to step down from his Wrestlemania match proves the extent of threat WWE have been taking.

WWE prefaced every evening of Wrestlemania by explaining their obligation to entertain in troublesome occasions, and that is undoubtedly a noble mission. But whereas there could be a logic in WWE maintaining their weekly naked bones programming operating to offer followers one thing to observe, going forward with Wrestlemania is a really totally different prospect. The world nonetheless wants leisure, however is that this the correct time for a 2-day full roster extravaganza, in a world the place TV and movie manufacturing has come to a standstill and even the Tokyo Olympics have been pushed again a yr? It is onerous not to have a look at WWE‘s previous – the fast post-9/11 restoration, going to Saudi Arabia within the wake of Jamal Khashoggi’s dying – and suspect that there is a recurring sample of “the present should go on” no matter occasions in the actual world.

